Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

RL stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

