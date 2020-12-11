Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

RRC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

