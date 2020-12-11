Remme Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $130,746.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.