Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.03.

Shares of CMA opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $83,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 411.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

