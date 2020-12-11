Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

