Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.28. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 17,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

