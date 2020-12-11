Safestore Holdings plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Safestore in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Safestore stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

