Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SAFT opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,515 shares of company stock worth $2,328,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

