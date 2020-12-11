Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.50% of Sally Beauty worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 104.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.99 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

