Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 89.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

