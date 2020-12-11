Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.65

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 11726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 180,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

