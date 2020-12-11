Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

SAVE stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $4,799,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

