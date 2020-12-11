Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 69,192 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 691,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

