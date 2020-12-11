Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,512,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $241.56 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.