Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dec 11th, 2020

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

