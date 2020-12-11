Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.