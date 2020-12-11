Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 319.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

