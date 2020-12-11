Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,143 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.53% of At Home Group worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOME. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 181,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in At Home Group by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares worth $1,702,550. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

