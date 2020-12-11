Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 240.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $108,667,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $397.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total value of $3,666,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,225 shares of company stock worth $91,716,005. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

