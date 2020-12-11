Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

