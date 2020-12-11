Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 511,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

HPE stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.