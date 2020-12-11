Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

