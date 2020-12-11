Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit