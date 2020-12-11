Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 31,884 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 67.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 164,439 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

