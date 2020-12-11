Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.