Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 24,987 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $291.64 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $301.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

