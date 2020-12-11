Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,572 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.