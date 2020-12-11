Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,515 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $177.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit