State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

