State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 107,623 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,623 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

