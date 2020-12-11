State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 68,836 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,110 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

