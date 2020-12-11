State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $187.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

