State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.56 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 371,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 130,692 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.59.

NYSE:SNV opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

