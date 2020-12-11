State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,778 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

