State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 780,262 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,022,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.