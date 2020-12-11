State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after buying an additional 969,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,164,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH opened at $131.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.