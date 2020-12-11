State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

