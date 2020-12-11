SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $32,073.17 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 51.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,073.17 and $61.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000370 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

