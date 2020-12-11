Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.54. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

