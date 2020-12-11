Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

