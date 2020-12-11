Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $32.55 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

