Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -329.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
