Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -329.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

