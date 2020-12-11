The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.00. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $5,406,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 323,354 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

