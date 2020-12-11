The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

