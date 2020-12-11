The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

