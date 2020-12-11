TheStreet Upgrades Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to C

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

NYSE:UFS opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 64.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 91.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Domtar by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domtar by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 205,001 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

