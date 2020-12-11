TheStreet Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to B

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TBNK opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

