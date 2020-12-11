Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

