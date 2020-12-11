TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $38,319.72 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $38,319.72 and $46.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000285 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

