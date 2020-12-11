Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:TR opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

