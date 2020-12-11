TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Hold

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TOG has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.42 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

TSE TOG opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$621.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

